Silk Way Star Competition Debuts in Kazakhstan, Uniting Asia Through Music

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition in August, creating a new platform to promote Asian music, strengthen cultural ties and showcase emerging talent, reported the competition’s press service.

Filming begins Aug. 20, with the grand finale broadcast live Nov. 22 on Jibek Joly (Silk Way) and major TV channels across participating countries.

The competition will feature performers from 12 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

“This is a new experience for us. Organizing and hosting such a large-scale project requires effort, fresh thinking and new approaches. Our team has shown creativity, persistence and, above all, great enthusiasm,” said Yerkezhan Kuntugan, managing director of Jibek Joly/Silk Way during the competition’s press conference.

Kuntugan noted that the project will provide a stage for talented artists as “ambassadors of culture, peace, music, their national traditions and the soul of their people.”

“Our millions-strong audience can expect discoveries and unforgettable moments of unity between people who live in different places in the world. We are on an important mission, building a golden bridge of friendship, uniting countries and peoples through the power of culture,” he said.

Silk Way Star is expected to become a major addition to the global music scene, highlighting the cultural heritage of nations along the Great Silk Road. Contestants will perform a wide range of musical styles and traditions reflecting their countries’ unique identities.

The jury will include renowned performers, songwriters, producers and media personalities.

Kazakh singer, composer and video director ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) will represent Kazakhstan. He has been a leading member of the Ninety One band since 2015, as well as a finalist on The Voice of Kazakhstan and semi-finalist on X Factor.

“For me, taking part in such a project for the first time on behalf of Kazakhstan is a great honor. To carry the Kazakh flag high is truly one of the moments I have long awaited. Of course, I feel nervous, but I will do my best to bring everything I have gathered and worked on over the years to that stage. To be honest, this is an enormous responsibility, but above all, it is a profound honor,” said ALEM during the press conference.

He added that after more than a decade away from competitions, he has learned not to undervalue himself, his art or fellow artists.

“Art cannot be measured against art. One form is never greater than another. It is deeply personal, something that touches every heart in its own way,” he said.

The show is being organized under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.