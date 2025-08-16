PM Bektenov Calls for Stronger Economic Ties at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov outlined key priorities for strengthening regional cooperation at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s expanded meeting on Aug. 15 in Cholpon-Ata, reports the Prime Minister’s press office.

The council is one of the key bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union, represented by heads of governments of the member states.

In his remarks, Bektenov focused on the development of mutual trade and joint measures to increase economic relations with other partners. His suggestions also included ensuring equal access of suppliers to public procurement, promoting alternative transport routes with due regard for the interests of all states in the region, and diversifying trade flows.

One of the promising transport routes, he noted, is the Turgundi – Herat railroad project with a capacity of up to 10 million tons of cargo. In April, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed a protocol of intent to begin construction on the Turgundi–Herat–Kandahar–Spin Boldak railway line.

The meeting adopted the Program for the Development of Exchange Trading, along with concepts for developing a common market for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The implementation of these documents is aimed at ensuring the supply of high-quality and safe products from partner countries within the Eurasian Economic Union.

While in Cholpon-Ata, Bektenov also participated in the council’s narrow-format meeting on Aug. 14 with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The next meeting of the council will take place on Sept. 29-30 in Minsk.