Kazakhstan, Afghanistan Launch Strategic Turgundi–Herat Railway Project

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed a protocol of intent to begin construction on the Turgundi–Herat–Kandahar–Spin Boldak railway line. The agreement was reached during a recent visit to Afghanistan by a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

The protocol, signed between Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration and Afghan Ministry of Public Works, outlines plans for Kazakhstan’s participation in the railway project. The next phase will include a formal cooperation agreement in transport and logistics, which will define the construction timeline for the Turgundi–Herat section, necessary infrastructure, and a transport and logistics center in Herat, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on April 24.

The project is important for Kazakhstan in terms of expanding regional transit connectivity, strengthening transport and logistics ties between Central and South Asia, and providing access to the ports of the Indian Ocean. The new railway line will become a key link in the future transnational corridor passing through the territory of Afghanistan and providing the shortest route for cargo transportation in the southern direction.

The document also includes the potential creation of a joint railway venture between Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan under the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

Along with railway construction, a fiber optic cable will be laid along the route, facilitating the development of digital infrastructure, improving communications, train operations and safety, while potentially bringing high-speed internet access to nearby communities.

During the visit to Afghanistan, Zhumangarin also met with Afghan Minister of Civil Aviation and Transport Hamidullah Akhundzada to discuss prospects for opening direct flights between the countries, the supply of Kazakhstan’s cars and buses to the Afghan market, as well as the training of Afghan students in technical specialties at Kazakh universities.