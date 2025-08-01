News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy, Youth Power and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakhstan’s dynamic foreign policy, renewed cooperation with Türkiye and China, oil exports via the Black Sea and youth engagement.

Kazakhstan: A prime example of a multivector foreign policy

Kazakhstan is becoming a vital pillar of the New Silk Road, EU Reporter wrote in a July 30 article examining how the country manages to build ties with global powers while preserving its autonomy and strategic balance.

The article describes Kazakhstan’s strategy as pragmatic and strategic, especially amid growing geopolitical tensions. The country’s regional leadership in Central Asia, energy diplomacy, and engagement in international forums reflect this balanced approach.

Türkiye, Kazakhstan seek to set new cooperation goals

Kazakhstan is expanding bilateral cooperation with Türkiye, Daily Sabah reported on July 29. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed strengthening defense, trade and infrastructure ties during Tokayev’s recent official visit to Ankara.

The leaders emphasized the importance of Turkic solidarity under the Organization of Turkic States. The article also highlights growing economic cooperation, particularly in the Middle Corridor, agriculture and digital innovation.

Kazakh Black Sea oil exports resume as tankers given access, sources say

Kazakhstan’s oil exports via the Black Sea resumed in late July, according to a July 24 Reuters article. Shipments were temporarily halted due to delays in tanker access.

That effectively halted oil exports from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that connects the country’s oilfields with export markets.

The suspension led to the disruption of around 2% of global supply and drove international oil prices to nearly $70 a barrel before they pared gains.

Kazakhstan, China Partner to Launch Ground Satellite Station in Almaty

Kazakhstan’s space cooperation with China advanced with the launch of a new ground satellite station, The Diplomatic Insight reported on July 26. The $3 million project is expected to boost scientific collaboration and improve access to satellite data in the region.

The station will be built on the campus of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, in partnership with China’s Hainan Satellite Data and Application Research Center and Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Systems resist outside shocks – but youth can move them from within

Modern Diplomacy published an article on July 31 describing the sheer youth of Kazakhstan’s population as its most underestimated strategic asset, more so than hydrocarbon reserves or transit corridors.

The article argues that empowering young Kazakh citizens through education, representative structures, and targeted economic programs is the surest and quickest route to sustained liberalization and growth.