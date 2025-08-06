New US Tariffs Will Not Impact 95% of Kazakh Exports, Says Trade Minister

ASTANA – New U.S. tariffs will not affect 95% of Kazakhstan’s exports, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said during an Aug. 5 briefing in the government, reported Kazinform.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan is fully compliant with its international obligations and is not subject to any secondary sanctions.

Shakkaliyev clarified that while certain products such as ferro-silicon and phosphorus goods may fall under the new tariffs, they represent about 4-5% of Kazakhstan’s exports, reaching nearly $100 million.

He stressed that Kazakhstan had already submitted its proposals to the U.S. and negotiations are ongoing. The minister noted that while the situation contradicts World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, Kazakhstan is proposing steps to deepen and expand trade relations rather than see them roll back.

“We are talking about the American consumer who is used to these products, importing them regularly for years. Now, they will have to pay 25% more,” he noted.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on imports from nearly 70 countries, including Kazakhstan.