Key Maternal and Child Health Indicators Improve in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has reported positive trends in maternal and child health in 2024, with maternal mortality decreasing by 12% and infant mortality by 11%. In January-June, maternal mortality dropped by 10% and infant mortality by 26%, said Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova during an Aug. 5 government meeting.

To improve access and quality of care for women and children, clinical protocols in obstetrics and pediatrics have been updated. From June 1 last year, tariffs for related medical services such as childbirth, surgeries, and neonatal care were increased, improving access to expensive medications and helping attract qualified specialists.

New approaches, including organ-preserving surgeries and enhanced postpartum care, have contributed to improved outcomes. Medical aviation services saved 96% of critical patients, and new medications for pregnant women with chronic conditions were added to the national formulary, reported the ministry’s press service.

Under the Analar Saulygy (Maternal Health in Kazakh) project, pregnancy preparation programs, expanded screenings, and fetal diagnosis services have been launched. Fetal surgery is being developed to save infants before birth. Specialized facilities were opened to support women from remote regions.

Kazakhstan is also advancing healthcare digitalization. A child’s electronic health passport has been introduced for school and kindergarten admission, and a digital health profile is being created for every child under 18. Pregnant women now receive proactive digital notifications for screenings and appointments.

Efforts to address staff shortages continue. Pediatric residency training resumed, with 162 graduates last year and 159 this year. A 25% reduction in personnel shortages has been achieved, and rural doctors are eligible for one-time payments of up to 8.5 million tenge (US$15,729).

Despite progress, some regions report rising mortality rates due to extragenital diseases in mothers and congenital or respiratory conditions in children. Increased child deaths at home in northern and central regions underscore the need to strengthen family outreach services.

The Ministry of Health continues to implement comprehensive reforms to safeguard maternal and child health, improve service quality, and expand pediatric care nationwide.