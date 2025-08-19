Kazakhstan Prepares Public Competition for Nuclear Plant Name

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency has launched preparations for a nationwide competition to select the name for the nuclear power plant planned in the village of Ulken, Zhambyl district of the Almaty Region.

Following the proposal of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the agency has issued an order establishing a working group tasked with developing an algorithm for the competition and drafting rules by Aug. 29, including deadlines and procedures for receiving and reviewing submissions.

A competition committee will also be formed, comprising representatives of the public, the creative industry, and experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history, the agency’s press service reported on Aug. 18.

In addition, an information and awareness campaign will be carried out through various media and official communication channels.