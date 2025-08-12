Kazakhstan Explores New Oil Export Route via Baku–Supsa Corridor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is considering the development of a new oil export route as part of ongoing efforts to diversify energy supply channels. Discussions are underway regarding the potential transportation of Kazakhstan’s crude oil through the Baku (Azerbaijan)–Supsa (Georgia) pipeline corridor.

The feasibility of this route will depend on its economic attractiveness and operational efficiency for Kazakhstan’s shippers. The establishment of agreements between relevant economic entities will also be a determining factor, the Energy Ministry told LS Aqparat

news agency.

Currently, Kazakhstan exports approximately 80% of its crude oil production. The country’s primary export routes include the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (54.9 million tons in 2024), the Atyrau–Samara pipeline (8.8 million tons), the Atasu–Alashankou route (1.2 million tons), shipments via the Aktau seaport (3.6 million tons), and railway transport through the Shagyr oil loading facility towards Uzbekistan (50,000 tons), reported LS on Aug. 11.

Kazakh oil is primarily exported to countries in the European Union (including Germany. France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain), as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Türkiye, and the United States.

Hungary is preparing to receive its first shipment of Kazakh oil via Croatia. A total of 85,000 tons of crude will be delivered to the Százhalombatta refinery in Hungary.