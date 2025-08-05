KazMunayGas Exports First Oil Batch to Hungary via Croatia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) has exported its first oil batch worth 85,000 tons to a Hungarian refinery as part of the strategic expansion of cooperation between KMG and Hungary’s MOL Group.

The shipment was transported by sea from the Russian port of Novorossiysk to the Croatian port of Omišalj aboard the Alatau tanker, operated by Kazmortransflot, a KMG subsidiary, reported KMG’s press service on Aug. 4.

From Omišalj, the oil will be transported to its final destination, the Százhalombatta refinery in Hungary, via the Adriatic oil pipeline, operated by Croatian company Jadranski naftovod (JANAF).

Upon the tanker’s arrival in Croatia, representatives from KMG, MOL Group, and JANAF met to discuss further cooperation. Following the meeting, KMG and MOL Group signed a framework agreement outlining future oil deliveries.

This step allows Kazakhstan to broaden KMG’s oil export routes into European Union markets.