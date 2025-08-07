Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Launch Active Phase of Underwater Fiber-Optic Cable Project

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have officially commenced the active phase of a telecommunications project to lay the first-ever underwater fiber optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. The initiative will link the Kazakh port city of Aktau with the Azerbaijani city of Sumqayit via an underwater cable system, enhancing digital connectivity between Asia and Europe.

“Now, standing on the shores of the Caspian, I will admire not only its grandeur. The first optical cable in history will be laid along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. From Aktau to Sumqayit. We are finally beginning the active part of the project, and I am very pleased to be part of it,” wrote Bagdat Mussin, chair of Kazakhtelecom, in a Telegram post published on Aug. 6.

According to Mussin, teams from Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom have already conducted coastal surveys and selected locations for key infrastructure, including the beach manhole and cable landing station on each side.

The project entered a new stage this week, as a specialized vessel departed from the port of Bautino carrying equipment to survey the seabed. The vessel will conduct in-depth research into the terrain, depths, underwater currents, and geological fissures. This is a critical step in determining the final route and technical configuration of the cable.

The fiber optic link is expected to serve as a strategic “telecommunications bridge” between Asia and Europe, with a planned capacity of at least 400 terabit per second. The completion of the project is scheduled for the end of 2026.

“When the first byte of data passes through this artery, a new chapter in the region’s digital history will begin,” Mussin said.

The initiative, a part of the Digital Silk Road project, aims to improve the quality of internet connections in the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The length of the cable line on the seabed, connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, will reach 380 kilometers.