ASTANA – Kazakhstan is strengthening trade development and expanding non-resource exports in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s 2024 state-of-the-nation address titled ‘Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism’. The government is implementing comprehensive measures to protect the domestic market, support producers, and promote national goods abroad, ensuring sustainable economic growth and competitiveness.

Steady growth in trade and investment

As a result of government initiatives, trade volumes increased by 8.6% in January–July, while investments in the sector rose by 37% in the first half of the year, reaching 438 billion tenge (approximately US$822 million). More than 800,000 business entities are engaged in trade, employing over 1.5 million people, according to Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev.

Protecting the domestic market

In May, amendments were made to legislation on determining the country of origin of goods, laying the foundation for a single register of domestic producers. A program was also launched requiring that at least 50% of shelf space in stores be reserved for Kazakhstan products. Regulatory authorities have strengthened inspections, checking over 47,000 transport units carrying more than 600,000 tons of livestock products. More than 900 vehicles were returned, and over 1,000 conformity documents were cancelled to ensure product quality and safety, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 25.

Expanding export potential

To diversify exports, the export credit agency provides financial support through a one-stop mechanism. In January-July, export support grew by 200 billion tenge (US$375.3 million) year-on-year, totaling 394 billion tenge (US$739.4 million). Small and medium businesses account for 71% of supported projects, while 83% involve medium- and high-value-added products. Kazakhstan is also expanding its international presence through national pavilions and partner offices in China, Uzbekistan, and other countries, while promoting its products on global e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Doiyin, and Alibaba.

Transparent exchange market rules

In December 2024, the law on exchange trading was adopted to create transparent market conditions and prevent speculation. It introduced the concept of “socially significant exchange commodities” to ensure a stable supply and transparent pricing for key goods essential to energy and food security. A mechanism for competitive selection of authorized exchanges was also implemented, guaranteeing equal access for market participants.

Targeted support for citizens

In April 2024, Kazakhstan began phasing out direct price regulation for socially significant goods, shifting toward targeted social assistance. The new approach limits trade markups to 15% while introducing pilot projects, such as the Digital Food Voucher, which allows vulnerable groups to purchase essential goods at the purchase price without added margins.

“All instructions of President Tokayev are under special control. The implementation of each event is proceeding as planned, the tasks will be completed efficiently and within the established time frame,” said Shakkaliyev.

Kazakhstan’s comprehensive trade policy, combining domestic market protection, export promotion, and transparent market rules, ensures sustainable economic growth and greater integration into international trade chains.