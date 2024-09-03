State-of-the-Nation Address: Outcomes Reviewed, New Goals Set

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined nine strategic directions in his annual state-of-the-nation address titled ‘Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism’ at a joint meeting of the houses of the Parliament on Sept. 2.

Tokayev instructed the elimination of imbalances between monetary and fiscal policies, the enhancement of the investment climate and business conditions, the systematic development of the country’s industrial potential, and the prioritization of infrastructure issues. It is also essential to increase the human resources potential, implement comprehensive measures to strengthen the nation’s health and reboot the system of social support for citizens, enhance the environment and promote sustainability and increase efficiency in public administration. One of the major points was to establish an ideological approach to maintaining law and order in society.

1. Elimination of imbalances between monetary and fiscal policies

Budget pragmatism was one of the key messages.



“Economic growth should be accompanied by reduced inequality and a strengthened middle class. This is the only way we can enhance our state’s potential. To achieve this, efficiency must be the key criterion. Every decision and project must be evaluated based on their benefit to the state,” said Tokayev.

Living within one’s means is the only possible recipe for the stability of public finances. Therefore, the government should take measures to efficiently use budget funds, limit expenses and strictly control spending. Additionally, he outlined the need to establish order in interbudgetary relations and improve the efficiency of National Fund management.

2. Investment climate and business conditions

The President’s words emphasized the importance of decisive action to attract capital amidst intense global competition.

Key initiatives to boost the investment climate include creating favorable conditions to increase business activity by attracting private investment into the economy and offering incentives for investors focused on developing production. Additionally, benefits should be provided for exporters of high-value-added products. The President also instructed the strengthening of the Investment Headquarters operations and the adjustment of the government’s activities to involve local executive bodies and ministers in attracting investors.

Public-private partnership projects involving international financial institutions are also a priority.

3. Development of the country’s industrial potential

The government approved a list of 17 significant projects, prioritizing high-value-added areas.

It is necessary to use domestic raw materials and components and establish related production around giant companies. Effective incentives, including the provision of appropriate tariffs and wholesale prices, need to be implemented to ensure a return on investment.

4. Solution for urgent infrastructure problems

President Tokayev highlighted the urgent infrastructure problems in the energy sector and public utilities.

“Standard terms of lending for the construction of new generation facilities are not acceptable. The government must consider how to ensure affordable long-term lending from financial institutions,” he said.

A national project to modernize the energy and utilities sectors is expected to be approved by the end of the year.

Tokayev identified nuclear energy as a reliable and environmentally friendly solution to the country’s growing energy needs.

He also addressed the challenges posed by water management and emphasized the urgent need to focus on irrigation systems and the water sector.

5. Boosting the nation’s workforce

Tokayev addressed the country’s human resources potential. “Providing the economy with qualified personnel is the most urgent task. First of all, it is necessary to overcome the shortage of industry specialists: water workers, builders, power engineers and many other experts. It is also crucial to train specialists in the professions of the future. Work in this direction has already begun,” he said.

The list of measures includes strengthening the connection between the best universities and the real sector of the economy and transferring all government agencies to a single personnel information system.

To promote the value of hard work and professionalism, 2025 has been declared the Year of Working Professions.

6. Strengthening the health of the nation and rebooting the system of social support for citizens

“It is necessary to implement comprehensive measures to strengthen the health of the nation and reboot the system of social support for citizens. State support should be focused on citizens who really need it. Social assistance should be provided on the principles of fairness, openness and efficiency,” said Tokayev.

The President highlighted issues within the healthcare system, including the need for a unified state medical information system and shortage of qualified medical personnel.

Tokayev also noted that 300 billion tenge (US$621.6 million) from the National Fund has been distributed to the accounts of 7 million children as part of the National Fund for Children project.

7. Environmental issues and promoting a caring attitude toward the environment

One of the primary tasks is to protect people from harmful environmental factors.

Tokayev emphasized the need to continue the widespread introduction of the most advanced technologies in this area and to establish a modern emission monitoring system.

The preservation of Kazakhstan’s unique flora and fauna will also remain a key focus. The state will take all necessary measures to protect forests and steppes from fires.

Taza Kazakhstan, the nationwide environmental campaign, united people this year. In just a few months, about 3 million people participated in the campaign, collecting more than one million tons of garbage.

8. Efficiency in public administration

Tokayev noted that five years have passed since the launch of the “listening state” concept. During this period, the interaction between society and government agencies has changed. Effective mechanisms for expressing opinions and various dialogue platforms have been established. Now, it is essential to create a unified ecosystem for handling appeals and accurately determining citizens’ needs and expectations.

Government agencies should focus more on analyzing these appeals.

The introduction of direct election of rural akims (mayors) has become an important step in transforming the political system.

“Political reforms are not a one-time campaign. If this is required for the development of the state, reforms will be carried out continuously,” said Tokayev.

9. Maintaining law and order in society

The President noted that there is no place for oppression in Kazakh society, whether on linguistic, religious, ethnic or social grounds.

“Law and order must reign in our society. This is a fundamental condition for ensuring both public and individual security. Only by adhering to this principle can we build a Just, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan,” he said.

Tokayev instructed law enforcement and specialized state bodies to ensure the comprehensive security of citizens.

Bolstering justice and security are fundamental needs and critical indicators of the state’s effectiveness. Kazakhstan has already made progress in this area, including expanding freedom of expression and increasing opportunities for citizen participation in government decision-making.

Tokayev also emphasized the need for a peaceful and balanced foreign policy, stressing that diplomacy is essential in strengthening Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, protecting the rights of its citizens abroad, promoting national interests and attracting investment. Kazakhstan continues to demonstrate its dedication to multilateral cooperation in accordance with the UN Charter.