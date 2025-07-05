Turkic Heritage Takes Spotlight in The Guardian’s Photos of Day

ASTANA – A photo taken at the festival in Aktau has been featured in The Guardian’s July 2 Photos of the Day section, showcasing a model presenting traditional Turkish clothing during the eighth Women and Fashion Festival of Handicrafts of the Turkic World, held on June 28–29.

The photo was taken by Turkish photographer Ilkin Eskipehlivan, who shared his experience on Instagram on July 3.

“Honored to see one of my photographs featured as Photo of the Day by The Guardian… I was in Kazakhstan last week to document the Turkic Women and Fashion Festival. Big thanks to TÜRKSOY for inviting me and to TİKA for making it happen,” he wrote.

The image was selected by a special editorial team at The Guardian, who curate the most striking photos from around the globe for daily publication.

Aktau, Kazakhstan’s city on the shores of the Caspian Sea, has been chosen as the cultural capital of the Turkic world this year. The international festival brought together artisans from across Kazakhstan and abroad. It featured exhibitions, fairs, masterclasses, and cultural showcases, offering guests an immersive experience of Turkic national traditions and craftsmanship.