ASTANA – Azerbaijani and Kazakh are the fastest growing languages among consumers on ChatGPT, OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said on June 2 All-In Podcast as part of the Liquidity summit in Hong Kong. African countries lead among continents for app usage, according to the company’s economic research team.

Friar said they are building the AI layer and the infrastructure, and that there must be a single foundation with many interfaces out into the world. Over 900 million people use ChatGPT weekly, and it has become a noun and a verb. It is how most people first experience AI.

Kazakhstan joined the group of countries with a high level of AI adoption, according to analytical insights presented by the OpenAI delegation during their visit to Kazakhstan on June 3. ChatGPT in Kazakhstan is most commonly used for practical guidance (32.8%), writing and editing (25%), and information search (18%). More than 70% of users are aged 18-34.

The government plans to launch joint educational initiatives for ChatGPT Edu and strengthen practical AI skills among students, educators, and professionals.

Earlier, Valerie Focke, the lead for education across Europe, the Middle East and Africa at OpenAI, said that Kazakhstan is among the “first countries globally to embark upon a collaboration with OpenAI on the frontier of education.”

Some 165,000 ChatGPT Edu licenses will be distributed free of charge across Kazakhstan’s education system. This includes 100,000 licenses for preschool, secondary, technical, and vocational educators. A further 62,800 licenses will go to administrators and higher-education faculty, while 2,200 are allocated to participants in the Astana Hub ecosystem.