Scott Adkins Joins Comic Con Astana 2025 as Third Headliner Alongside Serkis and Morales

ASTANA – British actor and martial artist Scott Adkins has been announced as the third headliner for Comic Con Astana, Central Asia’s largest geek culture festival. Renowned for his dynamic roles in action films and Marvel projects, Adkins joins fellow Hollywood stars Andy Serkis and Esai Morales in this year’s stellar lineup.

Adkins has earned a loyal fan base in the action genre thanks to his thrilling performances and outstanding fight choreography. His filmography includes the role of Yuri Boyka in the cult franchise “Undisputed,” as well as appearances in blockbusters like “Doctor Strange”, X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, “John Wick: Chapter 4”, “The Expendables 2”, and “The Bourne Ultimatum”.

Comic Con Astana will run for five days, from July 9 to 13, and for the first time will take place across two major venues: Astana Arena Stadium and the Barys Arena Ice Stadium, reported Comic Con’s press service on July 1.

The festival will feature a variety of themed zones and exciting brand integrations, each offering visitors a unique and memorable experience.