Comic Con Astana 2025 to Host TEKKEN World Tour and Celebrate Pop Culture

ASTANA – Comic Con Astana 2025 will host an official stage of the TEKKEN World Tour 2025 (Dojo Series), featuring over 90 players from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries competing in Tekken 8 for ranking points and a 400,000 tenge (US$770) prize pool on July 9–12. The event is supported by Qazaqstan Tekken Fighters (QTF), the region’s largest Tekken community.

The tournament will also include side events for Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, and Dragon Ball FighterZ, along with live broadcasts, pro-gamer showcases, and exclusive Tekken 8 merchandise, reported the Comic Con press service on June 19.

The gaming zone will offer over 1,000 games, co-op play with bloggers, retro and modern console setups, and a Retro Genesis stand featuring modernized classic consoles.

Comic Con Astana 2025, taking place from July 9 to 13 at the Astana Arena and Barys Arena, is set to be the largest pop culture event in the CIS. Since its launch in 2019, it has grown into an international platform for film, gaming, comics, and cosplay.

The headliner of the 2025 festival is Andy Serkis, the British actor known for his iconic performances as Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Caesar in “Planet of the Apes,” Supreme Leader Snoke in “Star Wars,” and Alfred in “The Batman” (2022).

In addition to his acting career, Serkis directed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (“Venom 2”).