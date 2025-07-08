Kazakhstan’s IT Project Triumphs at World Summit on Information Society

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Situational and Analytical Complex (SAC) project has secured first place in its category at the prestigious World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2025.

This year’s competition featured around 1,000 projects from countries around the world.

The development was recognized as the best in the category titled Role of Governments and All Stakeholders in the Promotion of ICTs for Development. This victory marks Kazakhstan’s first win at the WSIS Prizes since 2013.

SAC is an innovative digital platform designed for analysis, monitoring, and real-time data management in the public sector. The system covers more than 500 socio-economic development indicators across all regions of the country and enables strategic decision-making in real time. SAC is utilized by the Executive Office of the President and the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The winners were unveiled on July 7 in Geneva during the WSIS+20 high-level event, which commemorated the 20th anniversary of the World Summit on the Information Society, a major UN initiative aimed at advancing global digital collaboration.

Kazakhstan received special recognition at the awards ceremony, with its delegation given the honor of opening the session. The prize was presented by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

“This victory is an international recognition of our country’s digital progress. Kazakhstan is demonstrating strong technological potential and is not only keeping pace with global trends but also setting them, offering impactful digital solutions at the global level,” said Dauren Nuraliyev, head of the Engineering and Technical Center of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

In a May interview with The Astana Times, Nuraliyev highlighted that digital transparency is “not only about open data or online services.”

“It is about a deep transformation of management processes: when decisions at the highest level are made based on accurate, up-to-date, and systematically processed data,” said Nuraliyev.