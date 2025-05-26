Kazakh Smart System Powers Real-Time Governance 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is ushering in a new era of data-driven governance with the launch of the Situational and Analytical Complex (SAC), a high-tech platform for analysis, monitoring, and data management, designed to support strategic decision-making at the highest level.

The platform, developed by the Engineering and Technical Center (ETC) of Kazakhstan’s Department of Presidential Affairs, integrates real-time analytics, predictive algorithms and more than 500 national indicators, positioning Kazakhstan at the forefront of next-generation public administration.

“For us, digital transparency is not only about open data or online services. It is about a deep transformation of management processes: when decisions at the highest level are made based on accurate, up-to-date, and systematically processed data,” said Dauren Nuraliyev, the director of the ETC, in an interview with The Astana Times.

Transforming governance through real-time analytics

The project, implemented in the Presidential Administration and the Department of Presidential Affairs, consolidates data from multiple sources into a centralized, secure platform. It visualizes the information in real time, generating reports, graphs, tables and diagrams tailored for decision-makers.

“Its main task is to provide up-to-date, in-depth, and structured information on key areas: from the execution of instructions and human resources processes to the assessment of the socio-political situation, socio-economic policy, crime levels, and the state of security,” said Nuraliyev.

A national platform with broad integration

At the moment, SAC is integrated with several major government systems, including the unified personnel system and the Smart Data-Ukimet information and analytical system (IAS). It tracks over 500 performance indicators across all regions of Kazakhstan. This level of integration enables both responsive and proactive governance.

“Such an analytical approach allows managers not only to respond to events in a timely manner but also to act proactively, identifying hidden threats and eliminating systemic failures,” said Nuraliyev.

The platform operates within a fully protected internal environment, ensuring compliance with Kazakhstan’s modern cybersecurity standards.

Supporting the UN sustainable development goals

According to ETC, SAC aligns with Kazakhstan’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“SAC directly contributes to Goal 16 – the formation of effective and transparent institutions. Through personnel analysis and support for the management of human capital, we contribute to Goal 8 – decent work and sustainable economic growth,” said Nuraliyev.

He noted that the system also promotes Goal 5 on gender equality by monitoring gender balance in appointments and identifying potential areas of hidden discrimination.

“It is important that we have real mechanisms that allow us to implement these goals – not in theory, but in practice,” he said.

A model for global digital governance

As digital governance gains global importance, Kazakhstan’s experience with SAC is drawing international interest.

“Today, SAC is not just a local digital tool. It is a systemic project that can become a model for other countries seeking to modernize public administration. In the context of global challenges, where institutional resilience becomes a key to national security, such platforms acquire strategic importance,” said Nuraliyev.

He added that Kazakhstan’s approach exemplifies how technology can enhance not only efficiency but also justice and transparency in government.

AI, predictive analytics, and security

The ETC also aims to expand SAC’s capabilities with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring the platform evolves with the country’s development.

“We continue to expand SAC’s functionality, increase the number of indicators, and work on the implementation of predictive analytics algorithms and AI modules (…) Our goal is not just technical development, but the creation of a smart, adaptive system that evolves together with the country,” said Nuraliyev.

“I am confident that the future of public administration lies in accurate data and bold digital solutions. And we are already taking serious steps in this direction,” he added.