Kazakhstan to Build 51 Medical Institutions in Karagandy Region by Year-End

ASTANA – The Kazakh government will allocate 5.9 billion tenge (US$11.3 million) from illegally withdrawn assets returned to the country to complete the construction of 51 medical facilities in the Karagandy Region by the end of this year, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on July 1.

The funds, drawn from the Special State Fund, will be utilized under the National Modernization of Rural Healthcare project. New medical outpatient clinics, as well as first aid/obstetric and medical stations, will be built in the Shet, Aktogai, Abai, Bukhar-Zhyrau, Karkaraly, Nura, and Osakarov districts.

These facilities aim to improve healthcare access for residents of remote settlements, ensuring that preventive care, early diagnostics, and first aid are available within walking distance in emergencies.

Under the national project, Kazakhstan plans to construct 655 facilities, including medical and first aid/obstetric stations, as well as outpatient clinics. So far, 480 of these facilities have been completed. Funding primarily comes from the state budget, with additional financing provided by the Special State Fund.

Meanwhile, a new children’s and youth sports school has opened in the village of Zerenda in the Akmola Region, also built using illegally withdrawn assets. The government allocated 2.1 billion tenge (US$4 million) from the Special State Fund for this project.

Covering over 6,000 square meters, the school can accommodate up to 90 children and teenagers per shift, offering sections for cross-country skiing, wrestling, and boxing.

Earlier, four medical facilities were built and commissioned in the region using similar returned assets, located in the villages of Altyndy, Arnasai, Zhanayessil, and Shalkar.