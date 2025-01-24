Kazakhstan Recovers $824.4 Million in Illegally Withdrawn Assets in 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan recovered 428.7 billion tenge (US$824.4 million) in assets illegally withdrawn in 2024, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov said at an expanded meeting on Jan. 24, according to the Prosecutor General’s office.

Under agreements with the law’s subjects, 15 social and investment projects worth more than 48 billion tenge ($92.3 million) were launched. In accordance with international practices, the country introduced judicial proceedings to recover unexplained assets, securing $10 million through court decisions.

Support was provided to 565 investors, whose contribution to the economy reached ten trillion tenge ($19.2 billion). Constitutional rights of 3.5 million citizens were protected, and 4.6 billion tenge ($8.8 million) in alimony was collected for 23,000 children.

Work to address environmental concerns, children’s rights protection, road accident prevention, and other areas resulted in 23 supervisory acts, which led to roadmaps and amendments to tackle these issues.

The overall crime rate dropped by 5.3%, from 140,000 to 132,000 offenses. Incidents of torture were halved, decreasing by 54%, from 424 to 194 cases.

Kazakhstan strengthened international cooperation on crime prevention and asset recovery, signing nine treaties with Morocco (3), Peru (3), Qatar (2), and Cyprus (1) in 2024.

Work on the extradition of persons abroad has been intensified as well. Last year, 67 people returned to Kazakhstan, including 37 from Russia, six from Georgia, four from the Kyrgyz Republic, three each from Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijan, two each from Poland and Armenia, and one each from Spain, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Germany, South Korea, Moldova, and Ukraine.