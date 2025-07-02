Kazakhstan, Moldova Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amid Embassy Opening in Astana

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popșoi, on July 1. The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties based on the principles of friendship and mutual benefit.

The talks coincided with the official opening of the Embassy of Moldova in Kazakhstan, marking a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two nations, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, officials discussed a broad range of topics related to Kazakh–Moldovan relations. They reviewed key areas of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian engagement. The two diplomats also exchanged views on the calendar of joint events planned for the current year.

Special attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation. In this regard, the key coordinating role of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was highlighted, with a proposal to convene its next meeting in the near future.

The ministers noted with satisfaction the record 75% increase in bilateral trade turnover in 2024, and agreed on measures to ensure sustained and dynamic growth in this area.

The officials agreed to pursue joint efforts to identify new areas of cooperation in agriculture, transport, industrial collaboration, and to explore opportunities in the digital economy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere.

The ministers also exchanged views on pressing regional and global topics and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation within international organizations. Notably, the Kazakh side expressed gratitude to Moldova for its support and co-sponsorship of the UN General Assembly resolution on establishing the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.