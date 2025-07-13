Kazakhstan Installs First National Telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert

ASTANA – For the first time in Kazakhstan’s scientific history, a high-precision robotic telescope has been installed and launched in the Atacama Desert of Chile, one of the world’s leading locations for astronomical observation. The telescope, developed by the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, is located at the ObsTech International Observatory, a major global hub for astrophysical research.

The project, which took nearly seven years to complete, is the result of collaboration between Kazakh astrophysicists and Chilean partners from the University of Santiago. It was then that the idea of ​​creating an astronomical hub in Kazakhstan arose. Today, it is being formed on the basis of the Assy-Turgen observatory in the Northern Tien Shan Mountains, reported the Khabar TV channel on July 8.

According to Ivan Ossandon, technical support specialist at ObsTech, the observatory currently hosts approximately 140 telescopes, with around 60% of its clients originating from the United States.

“Kazakhstan’s new telescope is the largest here. Its mirror diameter is one meter. This is a very serious instrument for scientific research. Most importantly, your specialists can now observe constellations and various objects in the Southern sky. In Kazakhstan, they are always below the horizon and are not visible. This telescope can also be used by students for practical classes,” he said.

The initiative also supports the training of future scientists. Students from Nazarbayev University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University are engaged in practical learning through the telescope’s operation, contributing to the growth of Kazakhstan’s next generation of astrophysicists.

The Atacama Desert, located in northern Chile, is considered one of the harshest environments on Earth, with precipitation occurring only once every several years and minimal flora and fauna, primarily limited to drought-resistant species such as cacti. However, its exceptionally clean air, low humidity, and near-total absence of light pollution make it one of the best locations in the world for astronomical observation. As a result, the region hosts many of the world’s leading observatories operated by major international scientific organizations.