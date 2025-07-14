Kazakh Film Wins Award at International Festival in Italy

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s film “Bauyryna salu” (Adoption) directed by Askhat Kuchincherekov won the Best Feature Film award at the 23rd edition of Ischia Film Festival, which was held from June 28 to July 5.

The film premiered in 2023 at the San Sebastian Film Festival, earning praise from critics and audiences, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information on July 11.

Starring young actor Yersultan Yermanov, Kuchincherekov’s film was shot in Kuigan and Tuyyk villages in the Almaty Region. The director worked for three years on his debut film.

It tells a story of a young boy Arman, who was given at birth to his grandmother for upbringing, according to an old Kazakh tradition “bauyryna salu.” This is a common practice for the first child in young families.

As Arman grows older, his relationship with his parents remains strained and he feels resentment toward them. When he turns 12, his grandmother passes away, forcing him to rejoin the family he hardly knows. The film’s plot draws from Kuchinchirekov’s personal story.

The film received awards at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2023, Baku International Film Festival in 2024, and a special award at the French Cinema Heritage International Film Festival. Last year, Zhanarbek Yeleubek received the Best Cinematography nomination for his work on the film at the Asia World Film Festival (AWFF), held in Los Angeles. In addition, the film has been officially selected for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

The Ischia Film Festival, founded in 2003, focuses on film locations and their role in cinematic storytelling.