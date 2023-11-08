Kazakh Films Take Over Asia Pacific Screen Awards

ASTANA – Three Kazakh films received awards in different nominations at the 16th annual Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2023 on the Gold Coast, Australia, the APSA press service announced on Nov. 4.

The APSA recognized Askhat Kuchinchirekov’s debut “Bauryna Salu,” as Best Youth Film. The movie delves into the tradition of children being adopted by their grandparents while their parents are still alive.

Actors Aibar Saly and Alisher Ismailov were jointly honored in the APSA category of Best New Performer for their roles as orphans searching for their father in Darkhan Tulegenov’s “Brothers.”

Azamat Dulatov won the Best Cinematography award for the film Qash by Aisultan Seitov. The movie tells the story of gravedigger Issatay, who goes on a perilous journey to save his village during the mass famine of the 1930s in Soviet Kazakhstan.

Established in 2007, the APSA, also known as the Asian Oscars, showcased the works of filmmakers from 78 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific area this year.