Kazakh Film Wins Best Cinematography Nomination at Asia World Film Festival

ASTANA – Zhanarbek Yeleubek received the Best Cinematography nomination for his work on the film “Bauyryna salu” (Adoption) at the Asia World Film Festival (AWFF), held on Nov. 13-21 in Los Angeles, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

Directed by Askhat Kuchinchirekov, “Bauyryna salu” premiered last year at the San Sebastian Film Festival, earning praise from critics and audiences. The film tells about a Kazakh tradition where grandparents raise the eldest child.

The film has been officially selected for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.