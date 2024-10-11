Kazakhstan’s Film Triumphs at Baku International Film Festival 2024

ASTANA – The Kazakh film “Bauryna Salu” (Adoption) by Askhat Kuchincherekov secured high award at the Baku International Film Festival 2024, which took place on Oct. 4-8.

According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, head of the jury, laureate of the Golden Globe award Siddik Bayram highly assessed the Kazakh movie. He described “Bauryna Salu” as one of the most intense films in Central Asia. It illustrates the national tradition of raising children by elder relatives, as well as the exquisite sensitivity of a child’s soul. He also expressed optimism that the film will expand and reach new heights.

Starring young actor Yersultan Yermanov, Kuchincherekov’s film was shot in Kuigan and Tuyyk villages in the Almaty Region. The director worked for three years on his debut film.

It tells a story of a young boy Arman, who was given at birth to his grandmother for upbringing, according to an old Kazakh tradition “bauryna salu.” This is a common practice for the first child in young families.

As Arman grows older, his relationship with his parents remains strained and he feels resentment toward them. When he turns 12, his grandmother passes away, forcing him to rejoin the family he hardly knows.

In September, the film was selected to compete for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Oscars.