China’s Shanxi Province Launches First Freight Train to Baku via Trans-Caspian Route

ASTANA – The first freight train from Shanxi Province to Azerbaijan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, departed from China’s Jinzhong city on July 9, marking a significant milestone in the region’s international logistics development.

According to Huayuan International Land Port, the train, operated by Zhongding Logistics Center, is loaded with 50 standard containers of photovoltaic panels weighing approximately 1,159 tons. The cargo will transit through Kazakhstan to the Aktau port, where it will be transported by ferry across the Caspian Sea to its final destination in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The launch of this rail service establishes a new logistics corridor for Shanxi, offering a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional routes. The Trans-Caspian route significantly reduces delivery time, enhancing trade connectivity between China and countries in the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe, reported Xinhua on July 10.

Huayuan International Land Port emphasized that the new route will facilitate the export of locally manufactured photovoltaic modules, supporting the province’s role in the international renewable energy supply chain.

Currently, the company operates regular international rail freight services on 23 China-Europe and China–Central Asia routes, connecting Shanxi with 48 cities across 16 countries.