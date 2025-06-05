Vietnam–Kazakhstan Air Travel Expands with New Almaty–Da Nang Route

ASTANA — Air Astana has launched direct flights between Almaty and Da Nang, Vietnam, starting June 4, according to Kazinform. The service operates twice a week—on Wednesdays and Saturdays—using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

“With the addition of this new route, the total number of weekly passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam has increased to 29, covering four routes operated by three airlines. The increased flight frequency is expected to further strengthen tourism, trade, and business ties between the two countries,” stated the Civil Aviation Committee.

Da Nang, located in central Vietnam on the coast of the South China Sea, is the country’s fourth-largest city and a major port. It is a popular tourist destination, renowned for its My Khe and Non Nuoc beaches, the Marble Mountains, and the iconic Golden Bridge in the Ba Na Hills. Just an hour away lies the historic city of Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Air Astana also launched new routes connecting Atyrau and Baku starting May 31, and Almaty and Frankfurt on June 1. The Atyrau–Baku route operates three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays—with evening departures and a flight duration of approximately 1.5 hours. Kazakh citizens can travel to Azerbaijan visa-free, according to the airline’s press service.

Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its global air connectivity with a series of new international routes in 2025, expanding access to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Read more on new international air routes for 2025 here.