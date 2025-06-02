Air Astana Launches Atyrau-Baku and Almaty-Frankfurt Flights

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launched direct flights on the Atyrau-Baku route from May 31 and Almaty-Frankfurt route starting June 1.

Atyrau-Baku flights are operated three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights are operated in the evening, and the travel time is nearly 1.5 hours. Citizens of Kazakhstan do not need a visa to Azerbaijan, reported the company’s press service.

Direct flights from Almaty to Frankfurt are operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on A321LR aircraft. Travel time is 8 hours and 25 minutes.

The new route will complement the existing Astana-Frankfurt and Uralsk-Frankfurt routes.

The airline has signed an updated codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to operate codeshare flights on a new route, allowing passengers to benefit from the expanded route network of both airlines.