UNESCO Opens Exhibition in Paris Honoring 100th Anniversary of Kazakh Composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev

ASTANA — The UNESCO Headquarters in Paris hosted the official opening of an exhibition honoring the legacy of Nurgisa Tlendiyev, the outstanding Kazakh composer and conductor, on June 13, as part of the celebrations marking his 100th anniversary.

UNESCO’s 42nd General Conference included the jubilee in its 2024–2025 anniversaries, recognizing Tlendiyev’s outstanding contribution to global cultural heritage, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The exhibition was curated by the Almaty Museum Association as it features nearly 70 valuable exhibits from the collections of the Ykhlas Museum of Folk Musical Instruments and the Nurgisa Tlendiyev Memorial Museum. Among them are traditional instruments whose ancient sounds served as a vital source of creative inspiration for Tlendiyev — the founder of the legendary folkloric-ethnographic ensemble Otyrar Sazy.

Divided into five thematic sections, the exhibition traces the composer’s life journey, reflecting both his artistic development and the evolution of Kazakh music within folkloric and academic traditions. A special section of the exhibition showcases musical instruments of Turkic peoples, emphasizing the shared roots and the cultural diversity of the Turkic world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov, said that Tlendiyev was more than a musician – he was a true chronicler of the Kazakh music soul.

“Today’s exhibition is not only a tribute to Maestro but also a celebration of the living tradition of Kazakh and Turkic music – a tradition that continues to endure also thanks to his legacy,” he said.

In his turn, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone, noted that Tlendiyev’s music played an important role in shaping modern Kazakh national identity as he grounded his creativity in the spiritual memory of his people while remaining open to contemporary influences.

“Tlendiyev’s work reflects something we recognize across all cultures: the power of bringing different elements together. A single note can be beautiful, but it takes many to create harmony. In the same way, when diverse voices are heard and respected, something lasting and meaningful can be built. This idea lies at the heart of UNESCO’s mandate: to promote peace, dialogue, and cooperation across cultures,” he said.

President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, highlighted that Tlendiyev’s work united the rich legacy of traditional Kazakh music with modern forms, enriching the cultural treasury of both the Turkic world and humanity overall.

One of the most moving moments of the ceremony was the heartfelt address by the composer’s daughter, Dinara Tlendiyeva.

“It is a great honor for me to be at UNESCO today, in a year when my father’s name is being celebrated. His music has united generations, safeguarded traditions, and stirred deep emotions. Within it, one hears the soul of the steppe, our history, and national pride. I thank UNESCO for helping preserve our shared memory and for building bridges between cultures,” she said.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris until June 19.