UN Establishes Global Day Honoring Horses

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming July 11 as World Horse Day during its 79th session on June 3, with 169 votes in favor, one against, and no abstentions, reported the UN press service.

The resolution calls on member states and stakeholders to observe the day each year with activities that raise awareness of the economic, cultural, and social importance of horses and the equine industry. These activities may include promoting professional training, supporting scientific research, sharing best practices in horse care, and preserving horse-related culture and heritage.

Introducing the resolution, the representative of Mongolia described the horse as one of the most important animals in human history, citing its essential role in transportation, agriculture, mining, recreation, and tourism.

He noted that despite its historical significance, the global horse population and the equine industry are in decline due to changing lifestyles, technological advancements, economic shifts, and environmental pressures. He emphasized the importance of the horse in Mongolia’s nomadic culture, which has one of the world’s largest horse populations.

The resolution encourages concrete actions to support the equine sector and conserve horse-related traditions.

Following the vote, Mexico’s representative acknowledged the horse’s deep connection to rural communities, Indigenous Peoples, and cultural expressions. However, she expressed concern over the growing number of proposed international days, noting the operational and financial burdens such initiatives place on UN member states and the Secretariat.