President Tokayev on UN System: Modernize Multilateralism, Empower Regional Leadership

ASTANA — As the United Nations (UN) marks its 80th anniversary this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is urging the global community to strengthen the organization by modernizing multilateralism and empowering regional voices, particularly developing and middle powers, to play a greater role in shaping global solutions.

In a recent op-ed published by The Hill, President Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan’s vision for a reformed UN that is more inclusive, responsive, and regionally grounded. While highlighting the organization’s historic achievements, including 70 peacekeeping missions and leadership in humanitarian and environmental initiatives, Tokayev emphasized that the world body is facing growing scrutiny.

“The UN faces growing scrutiny for its limited enforcement powers and frequent Security Council deadlocks due to vetoes. Concerns also persist about inequitable global governance, with developing and middle powers — especially from Africa, Asia and Latin America — underrepresented in global decision-making,” he wrote.

Tokayev noted that it would be a mistake to argue that the UN is outdated and should be bypassed in an increasingly multipolar world.

“Instead, we must modernize multilateralism to make the UN more responsive to regional priorities and more reflective of today’s global realities. Central to this is empowering developing and middle powers to lead on regional issues — supported by the legitimacy of the UN system. This would amplify the voices of countries with the knowledge and stakes to act effectively, while reducing the downsides of overly centralized responses,” he added.

Almaty regional center: a model for decentralized cooperation

As a concrete example of this shift, Tokayev pointed to the newly established UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. The center was established following a UN General Assembly resolution adopted on March 4 and aims to promote practical regional solutions in areas such as climate change, water security, and economic integration.

“Working closely with the UN, the regional center will empower countries in the region to address shared challenges through coordinated, results-focused action. For Kazakhstan and its neighbors, it reflects the simple truth that those who live in a region are best placed to shape peace, development and lasting progress. The center brings the Sustainable Development Goals closer to the people they’re meant to serve, translating global goals into local impact,” wrote Tokayev.

He added that the center is not just a regional tool, but a model for broader reform.

“Globally, the UN should partner with regional actors, enabling developing and middle powers to lead on locally relevant issues, whether in the Sahel, Southeast Asia or Latin America. This approach will foster a more inclusive, flexible and effective multilateral system,” he wrote.

Reforming the Security Council and revitalizing the UN

Tokayev noted that developing countries and middle powers often place the greatest faith in the UN, viewing it as the only universal platform where all states, regardless of size, can engage, negotiate and build consensus.

“If the UN is to truly serve the global community, then its structures, particularly the Security Council, must be reformed to include more voices from outside the permanent five members [the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China],” wrote Tokayev.

“Only then can the UN better address the diverse and urgent regional challenges of our time,” he added.

He endorsed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ UN80 Initiative, launched in March, which seeks to review outdated mandates, improve efficiency, and modernize the organization’s operations.

“If we succeed in making the UN more representative, more regionally grounded and more results-focused, we will have an institution fit for the 21st century — one that can lead the charge on issues ranging from climate change and food insecurity to conflict prevention and technological governance,” wrote Tokayev.

Kazakhstan’s regional and global contributions

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s contributions, Tokayev noted the country’s long-standing commitment to responsible regional and global leadership.

“Regionally, our country has worked to support the development and reintegration of Afghanistan. We have provided humanitarian assistance, championed educational programs for Afghan youth and pushed for the country’s integration into regional trade and energy networks. We believe that stability in Afghanistan is essential to the prosperity of Central Asia,” he wrote.

“Our region cannot unlock its full potential while one of our neighbors remains isolated. This engagement must be undertaken by the countries that understand the local context working in partnership with the U.N., not from the distant desks of global bureaucracies,” he added.

On the global stage, Kazakhstan has contributed to peace diplomacy and conflict resolution efforts, including through the Astana Process on Syria, facilitating peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and supporting a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine. Kazakhstan has also deployed peacekeeping personnel to several UN missions, including those in the Golan Heights, South Sudan, the Truce Supervision Organization and the Interim Security Force for Abyei.

“I believe the UN can become an even more vital organization if reforms are implemented (…) For its part, Kazakhstan will remain a proactive partner in these efforts,” wrote Tokayev.

A nuclear-free vision by 2045 and commitment to the UN

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, referencing the country’s decision to renounce the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal after gaining independence in 1991.

“We have advocated globally for the elimination of nuclear weapons, including by signing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2018, and have promoted the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” he wrote.

“We will continue to push for a world free of nuclear weapons by the UN’s centenary in 2045 and to champion diplomacy, dialogue and multilateral cooperation at every level,” he added.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of not abandoning the UN but rather revitalizing it.

“This universal organization is absolutely essential for humanity — there is no alternative. Working together, member states can enhance the UN’s authority and ensure that it delivers tangible benefits to people around the world,” wrote Tokayev.