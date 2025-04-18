Kazakhstan Delivers 36 Wagons of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ASTANA – Thirty six wagons of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrived at the Hairatan railway station in Balkh province, Afghanistan, on April 17, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Some 2,200 tons of aid included vegetable oil, wheat flour, rice groats, tents, and blankets. An additional shipment of essential medicines will be sent by air.

The assistance was organized by the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Chargé d’Affaires of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan Gaziz Akbasov emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen cooperation not only in the humanitarian sphere, but also in the mining industry, transport, logistics and agriculture.

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates for continued support of the Afghan people, as well as for the development of friendly and trade-economic ties between the countries,” he said.

A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin will visit Kabul on April 21-23 to hold official meetings and organize an exhibition of Kazakh goods.