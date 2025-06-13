News Digest: Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy, AI, Middle Corridor and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes topics such as Kazakhstan’s proposed “blue” foreign policy centered on water diplomacy, deepening strategic ties with India, expanded rail capacity along the Middle Corridor, and more.

The evolution of Kazakhstan’s new “blue” foreign policy

Diplomatic Courier published an article on June 9 arguing that Kazakhstan should develop a “blue foreign policy” by integrating water security into its multivector diplomatic strategy – addressing growing regional and domestic water challenges through cooperation, diplomacy, and international engagement.

“Water has become the new gold due to droughts, flooding, desertification, the effect of climate change on these natural disasters, population growth, and water mismanagement. Accordingly, water sharing among countries is a sensitive topic. In Central Asia, for example, water resources are divided between the upstream and downstream nations. Kazakhstan’s focus on water management – and its history of multivector foreign policy – should give rise to a new approach to diplomacy.

Kazakhstan’s multivector foreign policy strategy pursues cordial and friendly relations with all countries: neutrality and a pro – peace and pro – dialogue attitude help the country burnish its international image and create partnerships with global actors without appearing threatening. Kazakhstan should evolve their foreign policy approach to also address water security: a ‘blue’ foreign policy,” the article reads.

India is a key strategic partner for Kazakhstan; DPM calls for increasing Indian FDI

Kazakhstan aims to triple bilateral trade with India, focusing on energy, digital cooperation, and infrastructure investment, reported The Economic Times on June 7.

“Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu highlighted a 41% increase in Indian investments, exceeding $525 million, and invited participation in key transport corridors. Kazakhstan is ready to supply strategic resources and boost tourism, offering a favorable investment climate and visa-free entry,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan increases railway capacity along Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

The Jamestown Foundation released an article on June 9 about the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

“Kazakhstan is expanding rail cargo capacity on the TITR, which uses Kazakhstan to bypass Russian infrastructure between China and Europe.

Major investments, including a second Dostyk-Moiynty rail track and over 1,300 miles of new lines, support Kazakhstan’s growing role in China-Europe trade routes.

Enhanced rail investments are boosting Kazakhstan’s exports, particularly grain, to China and beyond, reflecting Kazakhstan’s broader ‘multi-vector’ foreign policy, which aims to increase Kazakhstan’s prosperity and influence through trade,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan’s new AI law charts ambitious course in2spired by EU

Kazakhstan aims to become the first Central Asian country to comprehensively legislate for artificial intelligence, taking cues from the European Union’s pioneering AI Act, Euractiv reported on June 13.

With its draft Law on Artificial Intelligence approved in May, in a first reading by the Mazhilis, Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament, the country is signalling its intent to regulate AI with a human-centric approach.

“The bill reflects major global trends in AI regulation,” said Shoplan Saimova, head of the Centre for Public Legislation and Public Administration at the Institute of Parliamentarism. “The EU’s AI Act serves as a model,” added Saimova.

Saimova maintains that Kazakhstan is not seeking to play catch-up but aims to lead by developing a framework tailored to national values and needs—fostering trust between humans and algorithms while safeguarding the public interest.

The law was developed through broad consultation, involving lawmakers, tech experts and industry representatives – a sign of robust cross-sector backing. It aims to regulate AI use across multiple areas of society.

Council of Europe notes Kazakhstan’s progress in democracy and human rights

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a Declaration commending Kazakhstan’s progress in democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, according to an EU Reporter article published on June 10.

The document, titled “Kazakhstan: the way forward democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law,” was signed by 22 representatives of national parliaments from several EU countries and various PACE political groups, which indicates broad international solidarity regarding the recognition of Kazakhstan’s reforms.

The signing of the document can also be considered as a success of Kazakh diplomacy.

While emphasizing Kazakhstan’s dedication to democratic reforms and strengthening human rights mechanisms, we underscore the country’s commitments to continue its political and economic modernization aimed at building a just and fair Kazakhstan based on inclusivity, transparency and the rule of law,” the PACE members stated.