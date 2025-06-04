KazMunayGas CEO Outlines Strategic Priorities at Baku Energy Week

ASTANA – KazMunayGas (KMG) CEO Askhat Khassenov presented the company’s strategic priorities during the Baku Energy Forum, part of Baku Energy Week, held from June 2 to 4.

The event gathered representatives from 267 companies across 39 countries to discuss trends in hydrocarbon exploration, production, transportation, green energy, and global investment prospects, reported the company’s press service.

Speaking at the panel discussion titled Dialogue of Leaders: Path to a Sustainable Energy Ecosystem, Khassenov emphasized the importance of balancing Kazakhstan’s energy security with the demands of the global energy transition. He said KMG remains committed to advancing its hydrocarbon business while also investing in sustainable solutions.

To increase competitiveness, KMG focuses on operational efficiency by optimizing processes and introducing digital technologies to cut costs and improve reliability. In the traditional energy sector, geological exploration remains a key priority, as KMG is partnering with leading international companies. The development of petrochemicals was also highlighted as an important area for technological advancement and long-term economic growth.

KMG is promoting a low-carbon future for Kazakhstan by investing in large-scale renewable and alternative energy projects, such as the construction of a 247-megawatt (MW) hybrid power plant in the Mangystau Region and a one gigawatt (GW) wind power plant in the Zhambyl Region.

Also, KMG is investing in hydrogen energy development. Khassenov highlighted the creation of Kazakhstan’s first competence center for hydrogen technologies, KMG Engineering LLP. A hydrogen technology lab in Atyrau is implementing a pilot project for the production of green hydrogen.

All these initiatives help reduce emissions while also strengthening Kazakhstan’s technological base, demonstrating KMG’s contribution to the country’s energy transition.