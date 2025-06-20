Kazakhstan Shifts Gears Toward Electric Vehicles with Malaysia’s Proton Partnership 

ASTANA — Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with Li ChunRong, CEO of Malaysian automaker Proton Holdings Berhad, on June 19, to discuss potential collaboration in the automotive industry, including plans to establish a production facility in Kazakhstan.

Proton Holdings, a leader in Malaysia’s mechanical engineering sector, exports both internal combustion engine models and electric vehicles to over 26 countries. The company also operates its own research and development center for vehicle and transmission design, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of mechanical engineering through the adoption of modern technology, localization, and job creation. He noted that investment in the sector reached 55 billion tenge (US$105.7 million) in January-March. In 2024, the volume of investments was doubled to 282 billion tenge (US$542.2 million).

Bektenov expressed the government’s full support for the project’s implementation, while Li highlighted his strong interest in Kazakhstan’s investment-friendly environment.

Also, Proton representatives met with executives from Kazakh automaker Allur. Discussions focused on technology exchange, production localization, and training of skilled personnel. Proton expressed willingness to share engineering solutions, automotive platforms, and experience in environmental compliance.

The meeting participants noted the high potential of industrial cooperation, which could encompass both technological and strategic areas of development in the automotive industry.