Kazakhstan Opens New Air Routes to Central Asia and China

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is enhancing regional air connectivity and international flight offerings with several new routes launched by Kazakh and foreign carriers, the country’s Civil Aviation Committee reported on June 26.

Starting June 27, Kyrgyz carrier Asman Airlines will launch direct flights from Issyk-Kul to Almaty, operating twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, Fly Arystan, will launch its own service on the same route, starting July 3, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

Four weekly flights will connect Almaty and Issyk-Kul in total during the 2025 summer season, aiming to boost tourism, trade and regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air is expanding the network with new regular flights from Nukus to Almaty and Aktau, beginning July 3. Flights on the Nukus – Almaty route will operate on Thursday and Saturday, while the Nukus – Aktau route will run on Thursday and Sunday.

Centrum Air also recently launched a Tashkent – Almaty flight, which operates twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

China Southern Airlines inaugurated a new international route between Guangzhou and Almaty on June 25. The service operates three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, strengthening air ties between Kazakhstan and China.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, 32 new international routes are planned for launch in 2025. Fifteen destinations will be entirely new for Kazakh travelers, reflecting the country’s broader strategy to enhance air mobility and open access to new global markets.