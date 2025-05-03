Uzbek Airline My Freighter Expands Into Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Uzbekistan’s My Freighter airline will launch flights from Tashkent to Almaty starting May 5, reports the Kazakh Transport Ministry on May 2.

The airline, which operates passenger and cargo flights, will fly from Tashkent to Almaty twice a week.

Starting June 6, one more weekly flight will be added, bringing the total number of flights to three per week.

“The launch of the air link between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will contribute to the further development of trade and economic ties, business and investment cooperation, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The launch is part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to welcome new carriers and expand the number of international routes.

My Freighter was founded in 2020. Based in Tashkent, it accounted for 60% of Uzbekistan’s air cargo as of 2023.