Kazakhstan, North Macedonia Strengthen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski met on June 9 to discuss political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects. The diplomats focused on increasing cooperation in key areas, including investments, transportation, and the mobility of citizens.

“North Macedonia is one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of multifaceted relations with your country. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states for 30 years, a positive dynamic of interaction in priority areas has been maintained,” said Nurtleu.

Nurtleu expressed gratitude to North Macedonia for the participation of a representative delegation in the Astana International Forum, headed by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. This step serves as clear evidence of the strengthening bilateral dialogue and mutual interest in the development of multilateral cooperation, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The officials reaffirmed their mutual willingness to deepen the legal framework and intensify visits at all levels, and exchanged views on the regional and international agenda. The prospects of introducing a bilateral visa-free regime for holders of national passports were discussed.

The negotiations resulted in the signing of the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries for 2025-2027, which lays the foundation for a structured and forward-looking approach of multidimensional partnership and gives a new impetus to the interaction between the foreign ministries.