Kazakhstan, Mongolia Deepen Strategic Ties During High-Level Visit to Ulaanbaatar

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg during his official visit to Ulaanbaatar on June 26, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The two counterparts noted the high level of strategic partnership between the countries, emphasizing the steady development of high-level political dialogue and intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation.

Nurtleu’s visit focused on the implementation of agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Mongolia in October 2024.

The ministers outlined concrete steps to achieve the $500 million bilateral trade target set by the two presidents, signaling a stronger commitment to economic cooperation.

As part of a pilot project, Kazakhstan expressed interest in purchasing 500,000 goats from Mongolia. The move is aimed at advancing export-oriented cooperation, particularly in the deep processing of meat and other livestock products. Foreign Minister Nurtleu invited Mongolian businesses to explore partnerships in the sector.

The ministers also discussed key regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to further cooperation within the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Kazakhstan thanked Mongolia for its support and co-sponsorship of the UN Security Council resolution to establish the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

During the visit, Nurtleu also met with members of the State Great Khural and prominent Kazakh figures in Mongolia. On behalf of President Tokayev, 5,000 literary works by Kazakh authors, poets, and scholars were presented to the local Kazakh community, symbolizing cultural and humanitarian ties and support for the Kazakh people abroad.