Kazakhstan Launches Construction of Center-West Highway to Boost Connectivity 

ASTANA — The construction of the strategically important Center – West highway corridor has been launched in the Kostanai Region, as part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop the country’s transport infrastructure and transit potential.

The construction work began in two places – in the city of Arkalyk and in the village of Torgai. The construction covers the highway along the route Astana – Zhanteke – Yegindikol – Arkalyk – Torgai – Irgiz with a total length of 865 kilometers, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on June 14.

The new highway corridor will establish a direct connection between the central and western regions of the country, while also providing access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

With the completion of this project, the distance between Astana and the village of Irgiz will be shortened by 573 kilometers. This significant reduction will stimulate economic development in adjacent areas and contribute to improving living standards for the local population.

Environmental considerations were a key focus during the design and construction phases. In saiga migration zones, the road’s cross-section has been specially adapted to minimize the barrier effect, ensuring the safe passage of wildlife across the highway.