HasSak Band, Astana Opera Dazzle in Nomad Inspiration Gala 

ASTANA – The Astana Opera Ballet and HasSak ethno-folk group united classical choreography and traditional Kazakh music during the “Nomad Inspiration” gala concert held as part of the ongoing Operalia festival on June 8.

Blending movement and sound, the performance featured original choreography by Sultanbek Gumar. The music was composed by Hamit Shangaliyev and performed by the HasSak band. HasSak is known for their innovative use of ancient instruments like the dombra, sherter, and kylkobyz. Their live accompaniment brought rich cultural depth and authenticity to the stage. It created a dynamic dialogue between tradition and modernity.

The concert included several original dance pieces including “Mangurt,” “Toi Bastar,” “Aralym,” “RUH,” and “Alem.” One of the evening’s most anticipated premieres was “Kemel Adam” (A wise man). It was performed by principal soloist Madina Unerbayeva and Galymzhan Nurmukhamet.

The evening opened with a celebratory dance based on Kazakh traditions, beginning with shashu – a ritual in which sweets are joyfully scattered over guests to bring blessing and good fortune. The gesture served as a perfect metaphor for the show’s concept of cultural renewal through art.

“It is a great honor for me to present the Nomad Inspiration project at the Operaliya international festival,” noted choreographer Gumar. “The very fact that it has become part of such a large-scale program suggests that our work resonates with viewers. What has already been done seems to me like a small contribution. Nevertheless, I am delighted with the performances that captivated the audience.”

According to the theater’s press service, the project reflects Astana Opera’s efforts to promote Kazakh culture on the global stage.

“Nomad Inspiration is our contribution to the search for a new choreographic language in Kazakh ballet. The inclusion of national art in an international festival alongside world masterpieces is essential to our mission,” reads the statement.