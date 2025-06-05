Fly Arystan Launches Direct Flights from Almaty to Bahrain

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is opening the skies to Bahrain as Fly Arystan begins direct seasonal flights from Almaty to Manama starting June 5, the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reported.

Fly Arystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier, will operate the Almaty–Manama route once a week, offering passengers a direct link between Kazakhstan and the Gulf region.

The new route marks another step in the ongoing efforts by the committee to expand the country’s flight network and increase frequencies on existing routes. According to the Civil Aviation Committee, the launch of direct air service to Bahrain is expected to support tourism growth, strengthen cultural ties, and enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The move comes as Kazakhstan continues to see a surge in inbound tourism. In 2024, the country welcomed 15.3 million foreign visitors. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the number of foreign tourists using official accommodations has nearly doubled over the past decade, growing from 679,000 in 2014 to 1.3 million in 2024 — a 190% increase. The steady upward trend suggests Kazakhstan is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for international visitors.