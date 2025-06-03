Who’s Visiting Kazakhstan? These Five Countries Top List

ASTANA – Kazakhstan welcomed 15.3 million foreign visitors who came for tourist purposes in 2024, according to the Tourism Industry Committee in response to a request from Kazinform. Among the top five countries outside the near abroad with the highest number of visitors were China, India, Türkiye, Germany, and South Korea.

From China, 655,000 citizens visited Kazakhstan. The surge in tourist traffic is largely due to the introduction of visa-free travel and expanded air connections, as noted by the committee.

India followed with 146,000 tourists. Interest in Kazakhstan is fueled by direct flights, a simplified visa regime, and the growing development of tourist routes.

Türkiye contributed 130,000 visitors. Regular air service, along with long-standing cultural and business ties between the two countries, plays a key role in attracting travelers.

Germany accounted for 92,000 tourists. Visitors from Germany are drawn to Kazakhstan’s ethnographic tourism, natural attractions, and rich historical and cultural heritage.

South Korea sent 40,000 tourists. This number indicates stable growth, supported by direct flights, a simplified visa regime, and growing interest in the country’s natural attractions, national cuisine, and cultural offerings.

Out of the total number of tourists, 10.4 million spent more than one day in the country, with an average stay of four days.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, inbound tourism continues its upward trend. In 2014, 679,000 foreign tourists stayed in official accommodation facilities, while in 2024, this number reached 1.3 million — a 190% increase over the decade. This steady growth shows that Kazakhstan is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for international travelers.