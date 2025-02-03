Kazakh Singer Dimash Qudaibergen Announces New Song

ASTANA – Renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen announced the date of his new song “Love’s Not Over Yet,” which will be released on March 7, he said on his official YouTube channel.

The song was specifically written to complement Qudaibergen’s unique voice by an international team led by two-time Grammy-winning producer and composer Walter Afanasieff. Other contributors include composers Dominique Buse and Flavien Compagnon, with lyrics by Devon Graves.

The announcement was made in celebration of the Qudaibergen’s Dears fandom’s anniversary on Jan. 30.

“Dear friends, my beloved Dears! Today, January 30, is our shared celebration. It has been eight years since we began this journey together, starting from that memorable day in 2017 when I first addressed you as my Dears,” said Qudaibergen in a video message.

“Over the years, we have traveled to many cities and countries together, from Kazakhstan to Asia, America, and Europe through my concert tours. Thank you for your love and support! Thank you for your interest in my music and for believing in what we can achieve together. From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on this special day! I look forward to seeing you at my upcoming concerts and performances,” he said.