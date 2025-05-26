Uzbekistan Plans to Simplify Entry for Kazakh Citizens 

ASTANA – Uzbekistan plans to introduce simplified entry procedures for citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The proposed changes would permit entry for up to 30 days using an internal identity document or ID card. For minors under 16, entry would be allowed with the so-called “kinder passports” for children aged under 16.

A directive from Uzbekistan’s May 15 presidential decree on boosting tourism instructs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to begin negotiations on the matter within three months.

The measure is part of broader efforts by Uzbekistan to facilitate cross-border travel and strengthen regional cooperation in tourism and mobility.

Also, Uzbekistan is introducing a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from June 1.

To attract foreign investment, Uzbekistan will also introduce a simplified procedure for issuing 5-year residence permits starting June 1.