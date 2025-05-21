Uzbekistan Introduces Visa-Free Regime for Three Gulf States Starting June 1

ASTANA – Uzbekistan is introducing a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from June 1.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to the document, it is planned to increase the number of foreign tourists to 15.8 million by the end of the year, and the export of services to travelers to $4 billion, reported Uzbek Justice Ministry’s press service on May 20.

The country also plans to attract 40 million domestic tourists. To achieve this milestone, the services of 378 new tour operators will be established.

To attract foreign investment, Uzbekistan will also introduce a simplified procedure for issuing 5-year residence permits starting June 1.