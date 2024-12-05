UNESCO Includes Kazakh Betashar Ritual to Cultural Heritage List

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s traditional wedding ritual, Betashar, was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 4, following a committee meeting in Asunción, Paraguay.

This was announced by State Counselor Erlan Karin on his Facebook account.

Betashar in Kazakh translates as “revealing the face.” It originated in medieval times when the groom rarely saw his future bride before the wedding. The ritual begins with the bride’s mother dressing her in traditional Kazakh attire, including a veil that covers her face. She is then led into a room where family and guests eagerly await.

An akyn (a singer and leader of the ceremony) performs a bridal song, naming and praising the groom’s family and ancestors. As a sign of respect and greeting, the bride and her sisters-in-law bow to each person or a group of family members as they are mentioned.

As the akyn lifts the bride’s veil, revealing her face to the gathering, the groom’s mother welcomes her into the family. The groom takes her hand, symbolizing their union, while guests shower the couple with sweets and coins as blessings for prosperity and happiness.

The ritual unites new family members and neighbors. It also serves as a medium for passing down traditional knowledge and cultural expressions, such as folk songs and the craftsmanship of wedding attire. Knowledge of Betashar is preserved with grandmothers teaching grandchildren and artisans mentoring apprentices.