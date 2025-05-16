U.S. Treasury Lifts Restrictions on Oil Services for CPC and Tengizchevroil Projects

ASTANA – The United States (U.S.) Department of the Treasury issued a general license on May 15, authorizing the provision of oilfield services for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and Tengizchevroil projects, lifting restrictions previously imposed under the Jan. 10 determination on petroleum services.

According to the document, all transactions related to these two major energy projects that had been prohibited under earlier sanctions, are now permitted.

CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban recently confirmed the completion of restoration work at the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, which was damaged by seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Feb. 17.

While there were no casualties, the attack significantly impacted oil transport infrastructure. The station is expected to be fully operational following a scheduled maintenance shutdown on May 20.

The Kropotkinskaya station is the largest in the CPC pipeline system, which, in turn, is one of the major projects in the energy sector in the CIS.