CPC Completes Restoration of Kropotkinskaya Oil Pumping Station

ASTANA – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has completed full restoration and installation works at the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, positioning it for relaunch following a scheduled shutdown on May 20, reported Kazinform.

CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban confirmed that all construction and installation activities at the Kropotkinskaya station have been completed. Key infrastructure components, including transformers, the gas turbine unit, and the generator, have been fully restored and tested.

Kropotkinskaya, the largest oil pumping station in the CPC system, was hit by seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Feb. 17. There were no casualties. Still, the oil transport infrastructure was significantly impacted.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the major projects in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 kilometers. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil, and crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region.